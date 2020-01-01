NEWS GLOW's final season cancelled amid ongoing pandemic Newsdesk Share with :





Alison Brie's hit female wrestling dramedy GLOW has been knocked out after three seasons by Covid-19.

Netflix bosses have reversed a renewal decision for a fourth and final season of the show, which also featured Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron.



"Covid has killed actual humans. It's a national tragedy and should be our focus. Covid also apparently took down our show," series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch said in a statement to Deadline.



"Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW. We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that's gone. There's a lot of s**tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don't get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.



"We'll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job."



According to the outlet, GLOW was three weeks into filming its fourth season when production was suspended in mid-March amid the pandemic.



Reacting to the news, Alison took to Instagram to share an on-set photo.



“Going to miss this… Forever grateful to my GLOW family for changing my life forever. ?? #glownetflix," she captioned the snap.



While Marc wrote, "No more GLOW. Sorry. Stinks".