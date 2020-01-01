NEWS Matthew McConaughey reuniting with Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon for virtual book tour Newsdesk Share with :





Matthew McConaughey will be reuniting digitally with his old friends and movie co-stars Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon as part of his celebrity-packed line-up for his virtual book tour.



The Dallas Buyers Club actor is gearing up to release his memoir, Greenlights, later this month, and to promote the project during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, he will be catching up with his famous pals remotely.



Among the stars to sign on to chat to McConaughey include his Fool's Gold and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days love interest Hudson, and his Mud co-star Witherspoon.



He will also enjoy conversations with Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Ethan Hawke, and author John Grisham, while filmmaker Richard Linklater, who directed him in cult classic Dazed and Confused, will serve as his first remote guest on 19 October.