Brian Cox accidentally shot young actor early in career

Succession star Brian Cox has nightmares when he thinks back to his days as a stage manager, because his actions left a young actor with a gunshot wound.



The actor was working at Scotland's Dundee Rep Theatre when the accident took place, while he was being taught how to handle prop weapons.



"I was the worst stage manager, I was hopeless, and there was one horrific incident," Cox tells the Great Scot podcast. "I burned this guy's nose. He was teaching me how to hand a gun to somebody, because in those days we used to have pistols that fired blanks. He said, 'You never hand the gun to somebody with the barrel pointing at them and you hand it with the chamber open'.



"So I'm taking the gun as he's handing it to me and then I hit the trigger and it went bang. It went black and he had a burned nose. I still had a job after it. They blamed it on themselves for not instructing me properly."