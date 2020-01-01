NEWS James McAvoy and Claire Foy to star in remake of thriller My Son Newsdesk Share with :





James McAvoy and Claire Foy have signed up to star in the English-language remake of the 2017 French thriller My Son.



The X-Men: First Class actor will portray a father whose only son goes missing, leading him to travel to the town where his ex-wife, to be played by The Crown star, lives in search of answers.



To help him play a character whose life is clouded by mystery, the Scottish actor will not be given a script or dialogue and will only be aware of basic aspects of the story, so he will have to improvise during filming and react to his co-stars and various revelations as the shoot unfolds. McAvoy will be the only one kept in the dark as the rest of the cast and crew will be aware of the scenes.



The role was originally played by Guillaume Canet who also had to improvise during filming.



According to an STXfilms announcement on Monday, Christian Carion, who directed the 2017 French film, will direct the English-language remake, which is set to begin filming McAvoy's native Scotland in November.



"We're thrilled to be working with Christian to create My Son for worldwide audiences," said Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group, in a statement to multiple outlets. "James will be doing the detective work of the film in real time, on camera, to create real tension for this thriller. We like to support bold and innovative storytelling like My Son, and Claire could not be a more spectacular or exciting choice for this film, which is certain to thrill audiences."



STXfilms has just bought the worldwide rights to the project.