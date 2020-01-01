NEWS Warner Bros. postpones release of The Batman amid Covid-19 crisis Newsdesk Share with :





Warner Bros. has postponed the release of The Batman amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.



The comic book movie, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, was due to hit cinemas in October next year, but has now been bumped until March 2022.



The news comes just after it was announced that Denis Villeneuve's Dune has been delayed until next year, taking the original release slot of The Batman.



Lana Wachowski's fourth instalment of The Matrix saga, which sees Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles, has also been hit by the pandemic, but instead of being delayed, it's being brought forward from April 2022 to 22 December next year.



Meanwhile, Ezra Miller's spin-off The Flash has been postponed until November 2022, and Shazam! 2, featuring Zachary Levi as the titular red and yellow-costumed superhero, will now be released in June 2023.



However, it's bad news for Dwayne Johnson and his long-awaited passion project Black Adam, as that's been removed from Warner Bros. release schedule altogether.



It was due to hit cinemas in December next year, but Covid-19 delays have hit production, and filming that was supposed to begin over summer has been delayed until the beginning of 2021.



The decision from Warner Bros. bosses comes as cinemas in key markets across the U.S., including New York and Los Angeles, remain closed as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.



And in the U.K., Cineworld announced it would be temporarily closing cinemas across the country as Covid-19 cases begin to rise, sparking fears of an impending second lockdown.