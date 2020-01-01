NEWS Anne Heche: 'Being in a same-sex relationship with Ellen DeGeneres ruined my career' Newsdesk Share with :





Anne Heche's three-year romance with Ellen DeGeneres cost the actress her movie career.



Heche met DeGeneres at a Vanity Fair party in 1997 and fell in love, but admits her relationship deeply affected her working life.



"My movie premiere for Volcano, I had told them (producers) that I was taking Ellen as my date and I was told if I took Ellen I would lose my Fox contract," she tells People.



"At that moment, she took my hand and said, 'Do what they say' and I said, 'No thanks'. I took Ellen to the premiere and I was ushered out before the movie even ended and was told I was not allowed to go to my own after party for fear that they would get pictures of me with a woman.



"She was warning me, 'This is going to happen'. I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three-and-a-half years and the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multi-million dollar picture deal and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years."



The couple split in 2000 and Heche married Coleman Laffoon, the father of her son Homer, in September 2001 but they split in 2007. She then moved on to a romance with actor James Tupper, and welcomed their son Atlas in 2009, but parted ways with James nine years later. DeGeneres went on to find love with actress Portia De Rossi.