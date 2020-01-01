Kim Kardashian to celebrate 40th birthday a year late with lavish 2021 bash

Kim Kardashian has postponed plans to celebrate her 40th birthday with a huge party amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reaches the milestone on 21 October, but the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and the restrictions on social gatherings have made her rethink her original plans.

"I had the best plan," Kim told Grazia magazine. "It was going to be called Wild, Wild Miss West's 40th Birthday. I had Manfred Thierry Mugler make me a metal costume. Like, a cowgirl costume. I have it and it is insane. We did virtual fittings.

"I don't even want to waste it on a party for myself with five people. I want it to be something. So, I'm thinking maybe next year. I can have it on my 41st. We can still call it my 40th, right?"

Mum-of-four Kim, who is married to rapper Kanye West, also insisted that she's not "feeling nervous" about turning 40.

"I obviously do what I can to try and feel as youthful or to look a certain way," she continued. "But I'm proud that my kids get me here another year. I always think about that. Particularly losing your dad or a parent or someone close to you at a young age."

Kim - who is mother to North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 16 months - was 22 years old when her father Robert passed away in 2003.