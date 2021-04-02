NEWS Daniel Craig defends No Time to Die delay Newsdesk Share with :





Daniel Craig has defended the decision to delay his last James Bond movie No Time to Die.



The British actor's fifth and final outing as 007 was originally due to be released in April, but it was postponed until November due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many thought the date would remain in place as the marketing campaign had restarted, but on Friday, it was announced it was being pushed back to 2 April 2021, a full year after its original date.



Craig made a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night to celebrate James Bond Day, which commemorates the release of first Bond movie Dr. No, and defended the decision to delay the movie once again.



"This thing is just bigger than all of us," he said. "We just want people to go and see this movie in the right way, in the safe way. Cinemas all around the world are closed at the moment. We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world, and this isn't the right time. So, fingers crossed, April 2nd is going to be our day."



The Knives Out star admitted he "needed a break" from the franchise following 2015's Spectre but is glad he came back for one final movie to wrap up all the loose ends.



"I just needed to get my head away from it for a while and once I had, we started talking about storylines and things that we could do, and where we could take it, and I was like, 'I'm in, let's do one more and try to finish the story'," he recalled. "We started the story with Casino Royale and I think we've very successfully continued that story all the way through and this was the chance to just round it off."



There has been a lot of speculation over who the next Bond will be, and Craig offered up his advice to his successor, saying, "Don't f**k it up. It is a beautiful, amazing thing. It's like, don't f**k it up, leave it better than when you found it ."