Robert Downey Jr. wants Sherlock Holmes to be Marvel-style movie universe

The 55-year-old actor kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his debut as Tony Stark in 2008's Iron Man, before bidding farewell to the iconic character in last year's Avengers: Endgame.



Over the last 12 years, Marvel has released more than 20 blockbusters, including Thor, Captain America, Ant-Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and Guardians of the Galaxy, successfully intertwining all their stories to culminate in the superheroes' final battle with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Endgame one year later.



And Downey Jr., who first played Arthur Conan Doyle's super sleuth Sherlock Holmes in 2009 before reprising the role in 2011, is keen to create a similar cinematic universe when he returns as Holmes for a third time next year.



“At this point, we really feel that there is not a mystery-verse built out anywhere, and Conan Doyle is the definitive voice in that arena, I think, to this day,” he said during a panel at the Fast Company Innovation Festival. “So to me, why do a third movie if you’re not going to be able to spin off into some real gems of diversity and other times and elements?”



The actor co-founded production company Team Downey with his wife Susan Downey, who he wed in 2005, and she revealed that they're taking a leaf out of Marvel's book by considering moving their Sherlock Holmes universe to TV screens.



“We think there’s an opportunity to build it out more,” she shared. “Spin-off characters from a third movie, to see what’s going on in the television landscape, to see what Warner Media is starting to build out, things with HBO and HBO Max.”