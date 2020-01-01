NEWS Alyssa Milano experiencing new post-coronavirus symptoms Newsdesk Share with :





Alyssa Milano has been experiencing a "bubbling" sensation in her hands as she continues to struggle with post-coronavirus symptoms.



The former Charmed star was struck down by COVID-19 in late March but didn't go public with her diagnosis until August, as she revealed she was still facing a series of issues as a result of the virus.



Recalling her health crisis on talk show The View, she shared: "It's the sickest I have ever been in my entire life."

Explaining: "It felt like it took over every part of my body," Milano elaborated: "It's vascular, so that's why people's symptoms are so different, and I am a long-hauler, so I'm dealing with long-term symptoms which are heart palpitations, shortness of breath, my hair is falling out, I have a ringing in my ears..."



Milano recently started noticing a sensation which she suspected was linked to COVID-19: "I have a new symptom, which is, it feels like underneath the skin of my hands is like, bubbling," she noted, "I'm not really itchy... but it's bubbling."

She added that her doctor informed her the feeling was "leaky small blood vessels", yet another effect of COVID-19.



Milano discussed her coronavirus battle in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's diagnosis after he discharged himself from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Monday and returned to the White House, where he continued to downplay the severity of the pandemic.



Despite her open disdain for Trump, upon hearing the news of his coronavirus diagnosis last week, Milano claimed she "wouldn't wish this virus on my worst enemy".