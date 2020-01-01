Jason Priestley: 'I had no idea Beverly Hills, 90210 guest stars were told not to look at me'

Jason Priestley insists he never told Jessica Alba not to look at him while they were shooting Beverly Hills, 90210 together.

The actress recently revealed she was instructed not to make eye contact with any of the cast members of the hit show when she starred as a pregnant teen on two episodes in 1998, but Priestley, who played Brandon Walsh, says he had no idea guests were being told not to look at him.

"That was never an edict that came down on our show," he tells KISS 92.5's The Roz & Mocha Show. "I don't know who told Jessica Alba not to look at us... I mean, apparently somebody did because they thought that maybe that was the thing to do. I don't know what Jessica Alba's experience was coming on our show as a guest star. I know that certainly… I never would have made her feel that way.

"I always went out of my way to make sure that our guests always felt incredibly welcomed and I would always go and talk to them and make sure they knew this was a place where we wanted them to succeed."

Priestley didn't actually act with Jessica - she shared all her scenes with Jennie Garth, who has also insisted she didn't tell anyone not to look at her.

"She was in a storyline that I had nothing to do with," Jason adds. "I'm sorry that that happened to her. It seems really incongruous with everything else that happened on our show, so I don't know what her experience was."

Jessica made her allegations during an appearance on web series Hot Ones last week, revealing she was told she would be "thrown off set" if she made eye contact with any of the show’s main cast.