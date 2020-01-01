GoT producers left Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams in tears over wrap party prank

The brains behind Game of Thrones left Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams in tears after pulling a mean prank on them during the filming of the pilot episode.

In the new book Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon showrunner David Benioff reveals he and his associates gave the then-teenagers a shock during the 2009 shoot, by convincing them they were too young to attend the wrap party.

"We told Maisie and Sophie that since they were underage, they couldn’t come to the pilot wrap party," Benioff says in James Hibberd's book, which offers fans insights into the show that was to become a cult TV hit. "So we told them they were going to have a special underage wrap party at McDonald’s. They started crying."

The producers eventually revealed they were joking, but best friends Maisie, 23, and Sophie, 24, then sobbed their way through the party over fears they would never see each other again if the show wasn't picked up.

"Then they came to the real wrap party and cried through that - because they thought they might never see each other again," showrunner D.B. Weiss adds.

Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Untold Story of the Epic Series is now on sale.