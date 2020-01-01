Mindy Kaling was nervous about writing Legally Blonde 3

Mindy Kaling was "nervous" about writing the script for the third Legally Blonde movie because the first one was so "iconic".

Reese Witherspoon, who played unlikely legal eagle Elle Woods in the original 2001 movie and its 2003 sequel, asked her pal and A Wrinkle in Time co-star to co-write the screenplay for Legally Blonde 3 with Dan Goor, and Mindy has admitted it was a daunting prospect at first.

"I've been working with Reese on a couple of movies and we've been friends for a while and I have always quoted the movies to her," she explained on Good Morning America. "It's been over 20 years since she did the first movie and she asked me if I could help her revisit the character. I was nervous because that film is iconic. But then I thought, 'It'd be really fun to see that character in her 40s. What is Elle Woods dealing with as a 41-year-old woman?'"

However, once she got stuck in, The Office star enjoyed writing the script and she's confident fans are going to love the third movie.

"It's been really fun to write," she praised. "I think it's going to be a great movie for Reese and people are going to love her in this part."

Reese's co-star Luke Wilson recently admitted on the same morning show that he would be keen for a return to the series as Elle's husband Emmett Richmond.

Revealing the cast recently regrouped for a Zoom chat, the actor said: "Reese put together this Zoom reunion and it was really funny, because we haven't seen everybody since we worked on the movie. I've always been such a big fan of Reese's.

"I don't know any more than anybody else that's on the Internet... but I think they're writing another movie. I always thought that character of Reese's was so funny that I know people would love to see it again. I'd definitely be up for working on it, but I'll just have to wait and see."