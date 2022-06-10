NEWS Jurassic World: Dominion release delayed amid Covid-19 pandemic Newsdesk Share with :





The release of Jurassic World: Dominion has been delayed by a year amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



Director Colin Trevorrow took to social media to announce the news, along with the official Twitter account for the blockbuster, and he revealed that it would be hitting screens in June 2022.



"For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then," Trevorrow wrote alongside the poster for the dino thriller.



Production on the movie was shut down earlier this year when the coronavirus outbreak hit the U.K., and resumed filming under strict Covid-19 protocols in July.



It was originally due to be released in July next year, but after the recent reshuffling of other big-screen blockbusters, including No Time to Die, Black Widow, The Matrix 4, and Fast & Furious 9, it was expected that bosses at Universal would delay the release of Dominion.



Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard have reprised their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively, for the third Jurassic World instalment, alongside original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern.



Howard took to social media to share the news with her fans.



"JUNE 10, 2022. Call it Jurassic World 3 or Jurassic Park 6 -- either way, HOLD ONTO YOUR BUTTS," she wrote alongside the poster for the movie, which features a fossil encased in amber.



"Thirty years of Jurassic legacy culminate in one epic final film. Like the fabled monsters of 65 million years ago, this film too shall RULE THE EARTH. #JurassicWorldDominion," Pratt shared on Instagram, while Dern simply wrote: "Get ready."