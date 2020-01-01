Tyler Perry to receive People's Champion honour

Tyler Perry will be honoured with the 2020 People's Champion prize at the E! People's Choice Awards.

The actor, writer, producer, director and philanthropist, who let Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay at his Los Angeles mansion when they first relocated to the U.S. earlier this year, will be celebrated for his contributions to the entertainment industry and charity.

"In a year of unrest and uncertainty, Tyler Perry proved a natural leader," said E! News general manager Jen Neal. "From his pioneering efforts in successfully, and safely, restarting production and creating jobs at Tyler Perry Studios, to personally supporting charities and families in need, he continuously inspires hope in people. We are honoured to present him with the People's Champion of 2020 Award."

This is the second honorary prize to be bestowed upon Perry recently - he was honoured with the Television Academy's Governors Award at the Primetime Emmy Awards in September "for his unprecedented achievements in television and his commitment to offering opportunities to marginalized communities".

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on 15 November. Jennifer Lopez will also be honoured with the 2020 Icon Award.