Elisabeth Moss to play ex-Congresswoman Katie Hill in new movie

Elisabeth Moss is set to portray former Congresswoman Katie Hill in a movie adaptation of Hill's memoir.

The Handmaid's Tale actress has teamed up once again with Jason Blum, who produced her recent hit horror movie The Invisible Man, to adapt the memoir She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality.

The book, which was published in August, tells of how Hill became a rising political star who unseated the Republican incumbent in her California district and began serving as a U.S. Representative in January last year. While her brash confidence won her powerful allies and infuriated her enemies, it was privately concealing a cycle of domestic abuse she was trapped in at home, infamously culminating in the release of intimate photos and the revelation of her own admitted personal mistakes that would eventually result in her stunning fall from grace.

Moss will also produce the film, which is intended for a streaming service, via her Love & Squalor Pictures banner, alongside Michael Seitzman, who is also writing the screenplay, Blum, Jeremy Gold, and Hill.

“I am so honoured to have the opportunity to portray Katie and to help tell her story. Her strength and work to amplify women’s voices is incredibly inspiring to me and her experiences could not be more important for us to magnify right now," the actress said in a statement, reports Deadline.

Hill added: "Having this larger platform to tell this story, working with the talented team at Blumhouse and Michael, and the incredible Elisabeth Moss as the lead, is more than I ever could have imagined — I am so grateful for the opportunity and look forward to collaborating on this project.”

Hill resigned from her position in November last year after she confessed to having an inappropriate relationship with a campaign staffer and after nude photos were published by the Daily Mail.