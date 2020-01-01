Kaya Scodelario to star in Resident Evil reboot

Kaya Scodelario has signed up to lead the upcoming Resident Evil reboot.

The 28-year-old actress will play heroine Claire Redfield in the project, which will explore the origins of the hugely successful horror franchise, set to be written and directed by Johannes Roberts.

The reboot, based on the PlayStation video games of the same name, will be set in 1998 in the fictional Raccoon City, which is the location of the outbreak of a deadly virus that can transform humans into zombies.

Maze Runner star Scodelario will be joined by Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, and The Flash's Robbie Amell as Claire's older brother Chris Redfield, characters originally portrayed by Sienna Guillory and Wentworth Miller, respectively.

Other Resident Evil newcomers include The Umbrella Academy star Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia from Victorious, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Neal McDonough.

Roberts, who previously helmed horror thriller 47 Meters Down, said in statement that he was excited to tackle the new project.

"With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and re-create the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences," he said, according to multiple outlets.

Scodelario's character Claire was previously played by Ali Larter in 2007's Resident Evil: Extinction, and she reprised the role for the sequels Afterlife in 2010, and The Final Chapter in 2016.

The as-yet-untitled origin film is currently in pre-production and is scheduled to hit cinemas in 2021.

The Resident Evil movie series has grossed over $1.2 billion at the global box office following its debut in 2002, with Milla Jovovich in the lead role of protagonist Alice.