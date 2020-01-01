GLOW's Marc Maron pleads with Netflix to conclude show with movie after cancellation

GLOW star Marc Maron is keen to conclude the series with a two-hour movie after it was cancelled by Netflix amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the hit wrestling dramedy, starring Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin, was axed after three seasons amid the global pandemic, despite a fourth and final season already getting underway.

As the programme hadn't reached its conclusion, Maron has asked officials at the streaming service to consider a two-hour film to wrap up all the open-ended storylines.

"Let us wrap it up in a two-hour Netflix movie. Give the showrunners and the cast and the writers the chance to finish the story in a movie, right? Then it's all fine," he told fans on his Instagram Stories. "That would take the financial pressure off and the writers could play it out, we could shoot it out.

"The thing about shooting a movie is that when you have the whole shooting script you can be economical about your shooting. I think they could do it in less time than it would take to shoot the show."

After sci-fi drama Sense8 was cancelled at the end of its second season in 2017, fans were left devastated that there were still so many questions left unanswered, which led to Netflix producing a two-and-a-half-hour series finale to wrap everything up.

While officials had previously cited the pandemic as the reason for GLOW's cancellation, Maron reflected on what he'd also been told by bosses at the service.

"The reason I was given from the showrunners was basically a financial one in that they didn't want to pay to keep the sets alive anymore," he shared. "We've got two offices and soundstages being leased. They were two and a half episodes in on the day they went into lockdown.

"I was told that they didn't want to eat the cost of maintaining the sets for another six or seven months to begin production. So that's what we heard. Honestly, who knows? The protocols they have in place now, I know there are a lot of things being shot, but we have a big cast and crew. Who knows where we're going to be in January?"

GLOW was three weeks into filming its fourth season when production was suspended in mid-March amid the pandemic.