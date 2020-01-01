Chris Rock, Amy Schumer & Tiffany Haddish strip off to highlight naked election ballots risk

Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Mark Ruffalo, and Tiffany Haddish are among the stars taking their clothes off for a racy new video warning U.S. election voters about the risk of uncounted naked ballots.

The big names have bared all for the hilarious promo produced by bosses at pro-democracy group RepresentUs, which explains how important it is to follow instructions for returning mail-in ballots in the two envelopes supplied in critical swing states including Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Ballots returned incorrectly or selections made using the wrong colour ink, are deemed 'naked ballots' and are not counted as part of the election.

Frozen actor Josh Gad, Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman, supermodel Naomi Campbell, and This is Us star Ryan Michelle Bathe also get naked for the ad.

"Naked ballots are the new hanging chads," said RepresentUs co-founder and CEO Josh Silver, referring to a ballot problem which plagued the vote count in Florida during the 2000 U.S. election.

"The fact is that if you use the wrong pen colour or don't assemble your mail-in ballot correctly, your vote may not count. This is not a partisan issue; it affects all people planning to vote by mail. We're grateful to this committed and talented group for making an eye-catching video so that everyone understands what they need to do to ensure their vote is counted," he explained.

In the clip, Girls Trip star Haddish announces she is "butt-a** naked" as she's seen driving in her car, and adds: "I gotta go get my ballot to the motherf***ing post office - let's go". It concludes with a pixellated shot of topless Silverman as she salutes and says: "America needs you!"