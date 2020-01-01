NEWS Shooting on Jurassic World: Dominion paused for two weeks after positive COVID tests Newsdesk Share with :





Jurassic World: Dominion has suffered yet another impediment after several COVID-19 tests taken on set were returned as positive.



Shooting of the adventure film, which stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, will now halt for two weeks, despite follow up tests showing negative results.



Director Colin Trevorrow announced the news via social media.



"Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion," he tweeted, adding: "All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon."



A statement from Universal published by Deadline confirmed the delay, explaining: “Even though subsequent tests proved negative this morning, due to our rigid protocols and to ensure that the safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount at all times, those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with."



The setback is the latest in a string of incidents to afflict the sixth film in the Jurrasic Park franchise. Production shut down in March during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and although filming resumed in July in the U.K. and in August in Malta, crewmembers in both countries then contracted the virus, leaving Trevorrow to downsize his plans. This week Universal, which has reportedly spent over $5 million (£4 million) on safety measures, was also forced to delay the release date of the dino flick by another year, to June 2022, after reshuffling other big-screen blockbusters.