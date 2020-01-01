NEWS Tyra Banks 'tempted' to book dance lessons with Derek Hough for Coyote Ugly sequel Newsdesk Share with :





Tyra Banks is hoping to get some dance lessons from Derek Hough ahead of a new Coyote Ugly series she's planning with former castmate Maria Bello.



The former supermodel impressed with her dancing skills in the 2000 movie, but she doesn't think she's quite got what it takes to pull off her high-energy character Zoe in a planned TV project, so she's asking her Dancing With the Stars castmate Hough for a little help.



"We are talking about trying to do Coyote Ugly 2 or a series...," Tyra tells The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I feel like I do have the dance moves as long as no one choreographs me and tells me exactly how to dance, but Derek Hough is the new judge on this season of Dancing With the Stars and I'm kinda tempted to ask him to choreograph, like, 16 counts for me - to see if I could do it.



"I wanna do something. I feel I need to do something... but I'm scared to do something with Derek Hough, because he's such a great dancer. I think he's gonna make me look awful."