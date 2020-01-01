Patty Jenkins fears movie-going could become 'extinct'

Patty Jenkins fears for the film industry as she warned that movie-going "could become extinct".

The director has already seen the release of her blockbuster sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, delayed three times amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and she flagged the long-term effects of cinemas being shut across the world, forcing films to be released on streaming services instead.

“This will not be a reversible process. We could lose movie theatre-going forever," Jenkins told Reuters, noting that widespread closures of chains in the U.S. could lead Hollywood studios to stop investing in films for cinemas.

"I don't think any of us want to live in a world where the only option is to take your kids to watch a movie in your own living room, and not be able to take them out on a Saturday anymore, and not have a place to go for a date anymore.”

The filmmaker, along with other Hollywood directors, is urging the U.S. government to support the ailing film industry, and said it was just as important to save cinemas as it was other businesses.

“The point is we’re talking about losing something – it’s slipping away forever. It could be the kind of thing that happened to the music industry, where you could crumble the entire industry by making it something that can't be profitable," she explained.

Her plea comes as Cineworld Group announced it was temporarily closing 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse locations in the U.K. and 536 Regal cinemas in the U.S.

While several major movies have headed straight to streaming, including Disney's live-action Mulan, Jenkins insisted that Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Kristen Wiig, would not be going to video on-demand.

The highly-anticipated sequel is currently scheduled to hit cinemas on 25 December.