Morgan Freeman to headline new virtual play series

Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, and Zachary Quinto will lead an all-star cast in a series of virtual readings from plays written by the likes of Gore Vidal and David Mamet.

Vanessa Williams, Matthew Broderick, Lucas Hedges, and Paul Mescal will also take part in the weekly Spotlight On Plays series on the recently-launched Broadway’s Best Shows website, with proceeds from ticket sales benefiting The Actor’s Fund.

All the productions will be performed remotely, with directors including Mamet, Phylicia Rashad and Daniel Sullivan overseeing the shows.

The series will run from 14 October to 10 December and tickets will be available at a 'Pay What You Can' rate starting at $5 (£3.80).

Vidal's The Best Man, directed by Michael Wilson, will kickstart the virtual season, with stars including Freeman, Broderick, Malkovich and Quinto, and that will be followed a week later by Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth, starring Hedges and Mescal.

Other plays on the slate include Mamet’s Race and Boston Marriage, Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, adapted by Neil LaBute, and Donald Margulies' Time Stands Still, which will feature a reunion of the original 2010 Broadway cast, including Eric Bogosian, Laura Linney, and Alicia Silverstone.

All performances will begin at 8pm ET.