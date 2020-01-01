NEWS Cynthia Nixon rules out running against Andrew Cuomo for New York Governor again Newsdesk Share with :





Cynthia Nixon won't run for the New York Governor position again after losing her bid to take the role from Andrew Cuomo back in 2018.



In March 2018, the Sex and the City actress announced her intention to run for Governor of New York, as a challenger to Democratic incumbent Cuomo, with her campaign focusing on income inequality, renewable energy, and establishing universal health care. However, she lost to Cuomo in the Democratic primary that September as she received 34 per cent of the vote to his 66 per cent.



In an interview with Variety on Wednesday, the Ratched actress made it clear she wouldn't be giving the campaign another shot in 2022.



“You know, people have been trying to get me to run against Andrew Cuomo pretty much since he was elected," she mused, acknowledging that she was "better disposed to get on television and in the newspapers" during her run in 2018.



But as for who should take on Cuomo in the next Governor of New York race, Cynthia would like to see someone of colour in the running.



"I know we will have a great challenger. I will be supporting whoever that challenger is. But I also think it would be really, really helpful to have a person of colour challenge Andrew Cuomo," she said.



Cuomo has been the Governor of New York since 2011.