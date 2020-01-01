Kristen Stewart has found learning Princess Diana's accent 'intimidating'

Kristen Stewart has found learning Princess Diana's accent for her upcoming movie role "intimidating as all hell".

The Twilight actress hit headlines back in June when it was announced that she will portray the beloved British royal in Pablo Larrain's upcoming film Spencer, which refers to the late Princess of Wales' maiden name.

Speaking about the role for the first time during an interview for InStyle magazine, the 30-year-old revealed she had started working with a dialect coach to perfect Diana's well-known voice ahead of the movie's shoot in January.

"The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it's so, so distinct and particular," she told the publication. "I'm working on it now and already have my dialect coach."

Kristen explained that she is doing a lot of research as part of her preparation because she wants to "know her implicitly" before the cameras begin to roll.

"In terms of research, I've gotten through two and a half biographies, and I'm finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie. It's one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don't want to just play Diana — I want to know her implicitly. I haven't been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long," she shared.

The actress also explained that she is unlikely to be at home for Christmas this year as she will probably be in Europe preparing for the shoot to begin in early 2021.

Spencer will be set across three days during one of Diana's final Christmas holidays at the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England in the early '90s. It will focus on Diana deciding to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

Diana married Charles in 1981 and they eventually divorced in 1996. She tragically died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36.

The royal has been portrayed onscreen on numerous occasions, including by Naomi Watts in 2013's Diana. She will be played by Emma Corrin in the upcoming season of Netflix's The Crown.