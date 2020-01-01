Whoopi Goldberg 'working diligently' to make Sister Act 3

Whoopi Goldberg is working hard to reunite with original cast members to make Sister Act 3.

The Oscar-winning actress made her debut as former club singer-turned-nun Deloris in 1992's hugely successful comedy Sister Act, and reprised the role for a sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, in 1993.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Whoopi confirmed that after years of back and forth over whether a third movie should be made, it's finally being seriously discussed with movie bosses.

When asked by host James why a Sister Act 3 hasn't happened yet, the 64-year-old replied: "Because for a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it. And then quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People may want to see it.

"So we’re working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back.”

The star-studded first movie featured the likes of Harvey Keitel, Maggie Smith, and Kathy Najimy, and followed Deloris as she tried to escape her mob boss ex and was placed in witness protection at a run-down convent in San Francisco.

The sequel, which also starred a young Lauryn Hill, saw Deloris and the nuns try to save an at-risk school from being shut down, and Whoopi is excited to bring another feelgood Sister Act movie to the big screen once again.

“It’s a really fun movie,” she explained. “It’s fun and it feels good. And you know, nobody’s mad. It’s just, listen – bad singing, great singing, okay singing and then nuns. What’s better than that?”