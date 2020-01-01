NEWS Pregnant Meghan Trainor departing The Voice U.K. after one season Newsdesk Share with :





Meghan Trainor is stepping down as a coach on The Voice U.K. after confirming she is pregnant with her first child.



The All About That Bass singer, 26, confirmed that she is expecting a child with husband Daryl Sabara, 28, on Wednesday, admitting the pair are "so excited we couldn't sleep" before sharing their joy on America's Today show.



While the impending arrival has brought happiness to the couple, it's bad news for fans of the hit TV talent contest, after the star confirmed she won't be returning to her big red chair alongside Tom Jones, will.i.am, and Olly Murs for its forthcoming 10th season.



She said: "I had such a great time being a Coach on the Voice UK and spending time with everyone! I wish I could come back for Season 10, but I'm taking time to start my family and want to be really safe with the current travel restrictions."



"I'll be missing you all very much and hope to see you soon," added Meghan, who is due to release her new holiday album, A Very Trainor Christmas, on 30 October.



A spokesperson for The Voice U.K. commented: "Huge congratulations to Meghan on the wonderful news she is expecting her first child. Meghan has been a fantastic coach on The Voice UK and we look forward to seeing Meghan return for the end of Series 9, coming soon to ITV. Everyone at The Voice UK and ITV would like to wish Meghan the very best in 2021 and beyond."



Meghan will be seen on-screen in the semi-final and final of series nine of the show, which was postponed earlier this year due to Covid-19 restrictions. She will join virtually from Los Angeles, with the episodes airing later this month on U.K. network ITV.