Larry David weds producer girlfriend

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David has wed for the second time.

The 73-year-old Seinfeld co-creator tied the knot with girlfriend Ashley Underwood on Wednesday.

He was previously married to Laurie David until their split in 2007.

Larry and Ashley met at Sacha Baron Cohen's birthday party in 2017. She served as a producer on the British funnyman's controversial series Who Is America?

"We were seated next to each other, I think with that in mind," Larry previously told the New York Times. "Much to her surprise I left before dessert. I was doing so well, banter-wise, I didn't want to risk staying too long and blowing the good impression."