David Foster and Katharine McPhee having a baby - report

Actress and singer Katharine McPhee is expecting her first child with husband David Foster.

The Smash star was photographed with what appeared to be a bulging baby belly on Tuesday, as she and musician Foster stepped out for lunch in Montecito, California, and also made a stop at a children's store, reported People.com.

McPhee was dressed in leggings and a form-fitting black top, which showed off her full figure.

The news of the 36-year-old's first pregnancy emerges just over three months after she and Foster celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

She became Foster's fifth wife in June 2019.

The producer is already a father-of-five to daughters Allison, Amy, Sara, Erin, and Jordan, who range in age from 50 to 34.