NEWS Brooklyn Beckham planning double wedding next summer Newsdesk Share with :





Brooklyn Beckham's wedding plans have leaked to the U.K. tabloids with sources claiming he and fiancee Nicola Peltz are planning two ceremonies next year.



The couple will exchange vows in the U.K. and Nicola's native state of Florida, and the photographer's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and his three siblings will be a big part of both events.



The insider told The Sun the groom-to-be's dad will be the master of the ceremonies and mum Victoria will design her future daughter-in-law's wedding dresses, while Brooklyn's little sister will be the chief bridesmaid and his brothers, Romeo and Cruz, will serve as best men.



"Brooklyn is incredibly family focused, just like his parents, and the boys are so close," the source informed the tabloid.



"They are brothers and best mates. Although many assumed David would get the gig (as best man), there was really never any question of who he would choose to be his best men. Coming from such a high-profile family, Brooklyn wanted someone he could trust entirely. And that means family," they went on.

Both weddings are expected to take place next summer, and former Spice Girls star Victoria was thrilled when the bride-to-be asked her to create her wedding wardrobe.



"Victoria was absolutely delighted - and, of course, unbelievably honoured," the insider continued, speculating: "Nicola is a beautiful girl and will look amazing in anything, but Victoria is famed for her sleek, modern and minimal designs. There will be nothing flouncy - Victoria even has a very cool tux option."