Eva Longoria: 'Mum shaming is real'

Eva Longoria has fallen victim to mum shaming critics, vowing never "to be that person".

The former Desperate Housewives star became a first-time mother to son Santiago in June 2018 and, speaking on the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast, she admitted: "Since I've become a mum, the mum shamers of the world are real."

"I never want to be that person, to be on a podcast like, 'What I do is I put my son to bed at 7 because studies show that the brain," she added.

"I am never going to tell someone how to parent," Eva continued, "I am in no way an expert of being a mum."

Reflecting that asking women "how do you do it all?" is not helpful, Eva mused: "even answering (that question) can make other women feel less than sometimes."

"I'll hear women go, 'Oh my God, it's great, blah blah blah.' And I'm like, 'Oh, gosh, she has it together. Maybe I'm not doing something right'," shared the Dora and the Lost City of Gold actress, adding that she has "a village" and "huge family" who help her with her son.

"I have an amazing husband who supports me, I have amazing sisters and I have amazing girlfriends who have kids the same age," she smiled. "So we all chip in and get it done."