Sarah Silverman found new boyfriend online, while killing Nazis

Sarah Silverman met her new boyfriend by playing video game Call Of Duty during the pandemic.

The star didn't even need to leave her apartment in New York City to hook up with her new guy during the coronavirus lockdown, and she gushed about "killing Nazis" with him during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday.

"As the world was shutting down, I thought I should start playing video games again. It just made sense," she explained.

"So I went to GameStop - it was still open - and I bought a console and couple of games. And I got really into this one; it's not the latest one but I love it - Call of Duty: WWII," the comedian continued.

Sarah's new boyfriend introduced himself on Twitter and suggested they get together virtually to play games.

"We have mutual friends and stuff; we knew each other a bit," she added, noting: "He direct messaged me on Twitter; he goes, 'I'll play with you online'."

Sarah went on to tell Ellen that the pair would meet online every evening.

"Every night, at 7.05, I'd put my headset on, and I kill Nazis with this guy. I mean, yadda, yadda, yadda, we're boyfriend and girlfriend," she declared.

The pair have since met in person several times, but her new beau respects her need for space, Sarah shared.

"So far we've had two sleepovers. It went really well, but usually I send them home and he's cool with it. So far, you know early, they're always great... When he did sleep over, he just was there. It was fine," she said.

Sarah, who dated talk show host Jimmy Kimmel from 2003 to 2008 and actor Michael Sheen from 2013 to 2017, has not named her new man.