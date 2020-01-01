NEWS Surprise! Mindy Kaling gives birth to baby boy Newsdesk Share with :





Mindy Kaling is a mum again.



The actress and writer welcomed her second child, a son named Spencer, on 3 September, but kept her pregnancy and baby news under wraps until Thursday, when she spilled all during an appearance on America's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.



"I'm telling this for the first time, it feels so strange," she told the host, sharing: "I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3. This is news to a lot of people. It's true...! His name is Spencer."



The Office star first became a mum in December, 2017, when her daughter Katherine was born.



Kaling tried to keep her first pregnancy out of the headlines as well, but Mindy's A Wrinkle in Time co-star Oprah Winfrey let the news slip during an 2017 interview with People.



She has never revealed the identity of her daughter's father but recently admitted her best friend, B.J. Novak, who is Katherine's godfather, has been around a lot during the pandemic, telling Good Morning America: "He's in our pandemic pod, so he comes over all the time... It's been really nice to have his energy in the house."