Blake Jenner apologises to ex-wife Melissa Benoist over abusive relationship

Actor Blake Jenner has confirmed he's the mystery man behind his ex-wife Melissa Benoist's domestic violence claims in a candid social media statement.



The new mum, who is now married to actor Chris Wood, released an emotional video in November last year, in which she claimed to be a domestic violence survivor, suffering months of abuse at the hands of a younger partner.



The Supergirl star didn't identify her aggressor, but many guessed the 32-year-old actress was talking about her former Glee co-star Blake, 28 - and now he has confirmed his actions led to her revelation.



"Over the past eleven months, I have been thinking about how to address a personal situation made public in late-2019," Blake, who married Melissa in 2015, wrote. "Throughout that time, I reflected on a period in my life that I had previously kept in the darkness out of shame and fear, but I know this is something that needs to be addressed, not just publicly, but also privately with the individual directly affected and with myself."



He revealed he fell in love with Melissa when he was 20, but their "shared brokenness" doomed the relationship. The couple split in 2017.



"The passion between us would take us both to some of the most joyous highs, but also to moments of jealousy, bouts of insecurity, and volatility...," he said. "It was a relationship with a foundation rooted in co-dependency, which had dire consequences. We were both young and left so much of our brokenness to fester for too long."



Blake recalled one violent moment during the relationship when he threw a phone at Melissa during a row, hitting her in the face.



"I froze in a state of shock and horror as my then-partner screamed in anguish, her eye immediately swollen shut from the impact of the phone," the actor added. "It's a moment that I will regret for the rest of my life.



"She sat there crying and I can only imagine the pain, fear, and shame she must have felt in that moment. If I could do anything to take it back, I would... I am responsible for the pain that I caused her in that moment and beyond. And it is something I am still working on forgiving myself for. Without absolving myself of any responsibility, it is important to understand that there was mental, emotional and physical abuse inflicted from both ends."



The fight prompted the couple to seek counselling from a therapist, but the sessions were too little too late: "Despite numerous attempts to work our issues out, we would find ourselves stuck in this toxic cycle that our relationship became," he explained.



Blake insists he also suffered in the relationship, adding: "I also do believe that when allegations and information are brought forth about someone, that accountability goes both ways and one has a right to defend oneself when deemed necessary."



He reveals his ex-wife forced him to pass on "numerous jobs and opportunities" because of "jealousy of prospective female co-stars", adding, "I was discouraged from and threatened to not develop relationships with and take photos with female co-stars at professional events (sic).



"Threats and derogatory comments were made regarding female colleagues I had worked or was working with," he continued. "I was made to feel guilty for working as I received calls from my former partner while I was away, threatening self-harm out of depression and a deep-seated fear of abandonment. I was isolated - prohibited from seeing my friends for years, resulting in this toxic relationship becoming the entirety of my world.



"I was verbally and emotionally abused for everything from the family I was born into to the clothes I would wear in photoshoots. I was scratched. I was slapped. I was punched in the face, which caused a trip to the hospital to treat my broken nose. I, too, have had to conceal and make up lies about many visible injuries I had incurred throughout the relationship. I was physically assaulted in the shower, leaving me with a traumatic injury that I do not want to delve into at this time."



Blake concludes his lengthy statement by apologising to victims who may have been "triggered" by his story and his ex-wife's video message, adding, "I stand with you as a victim myself, I repent for the abuse I inflicted as an aggressor myself, and vow to never retreat to losing who I am ever again."



He then extended an apology to Melissa, stating: "There are many things that I wish I could have done differently; and while I wish it did not take the pain that was suffered throughout the course of our relationship, I will never regress to making the same mistakes ever again. I will never stop doing the work necessary to better myself in all areas of my life. I wish you and your family nothing but good health, joy and love.



"After nearly four years since we parted ways, I can unequivocally say that I know who I am and know that I have grown and learned from the mistakes I have made throughout a long period of self-examination and work, but very much understand that I can always learn and continually grow."