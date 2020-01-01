NEWS Paul Mescal 'praying to the acting gods' before working on Maggie Gyllenhaal film Newsdesk Share with :





Paul Mescal is "terrified" about working alongside Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson in Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut The Lost Daughter.



The Irish actor, who skyrocketed to fame earlier this year by playing Connell in popular BBC drama Normal People, has been quarantining in Greece before production commences on his first feature film - Gyllenhaal's adaptation of Italian author Elena Ferrante's 2006 novel.



"I start shooting this week on Maggie Gyllenhaal's first feature, which is called The Lost Daughter. That kind of kicks off on Friday, which I'm terrified about, to be honest," Mescal told the Irish Independent.



The 24-year-old said he had placed high expectations on himself for his performance in the film, which depicts a college professor, played by Colman, whose traumas surface while on holiday in southern Italy.



"I suppose the challenges that make me nervous and excited about acting, which are the same for TV and film and on stage, is holding yourself to a certain standard and praying to the acting gods," Mescal mused.



He added that he sees the upcoming experience as a big chance to learn from the greats.



"I think it's going to be one of those things if I blink I'll miss the experience, but I'm working with some of my idols, so I'm trying to absorb as much as possible," he professed.