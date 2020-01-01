NEWS Pixar's Soul heading straight to Disney+ Newsdesk Share with :





Pixar's new animated movie Soul, featuring the vocal talents of Jamie Foxx, is heading straight to Disney+.



The family flick was previously set to be released in cinemas on 20 November, but Disney announced on Thursday that it will be hitting the streaming service on 25 December instead.



And unlike the studio's live-action Mulan, which was due to be in cinemas in July but was eventually released on Disney+ in September for an extra $30 (£23), Soul will be free to subscribers.



Directed by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers, the film features the vocal talents of Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson, Angela Bassett, and Daveed Diggs.



Docter shared his hope that Soul will help soothe audiences at home as they deal with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



"The world can be an exhausting and frustrating place - but it's also full of unexpected joys, even in seemingly mundane things," he said in a statement. "Soul investigates what's really important in our lives, a question we're all asking these days. I hope it will bring some humour and fun to people at a time when everyone can surely use that."

The movie follows band teacher Joe Gardner who goes on an other-wordly adventure to discover what it's like to have a soul, and features original jazz music from musician Jon Batiste and a score composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.



Disney CEO Bob Chapek said he was thrilled Soul would be heading straight to Disney+ for the festive season.

"A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one's place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season," he said.