Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise Doctor Strange role for Spider-Man 3

Benedict Cumberbatch is reportedly set to reprise his role as Doctor Strange for Spider-Man 3.

The British actor will star as the mystical character in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, which will also see Tom Holland as Peter Parker and his web-slinging superhero alter-ego, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Doctor Strange will take on the role of mentor to the young and impressionable hero, and it's rumoured that he will be introducing the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man to the realms of the multiverse.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, previously served as father figure and role model to high school student Peter in Spider-Man: Homecoming, before his untimely demise in last year's Avengers: Endgame.

And Samuel L. Jackson, who plays S.H.I.E.L.D. boss Nick Fury, was Peter's go-to for advice in the sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The third instalment, to be directed Jon Watts, is a joint project between Marvel and Sony and will begin production in Atlanta later this month.

Cumberbatch is also set to start filming his own Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in London in a few weeks, the outlet reports.

Original Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi is helming the follow-up to 2016's fantasy blockbuster, with Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor reprising their roles, and Elizabeth Olsen tapped to reprise her Avengers role as Scarlet Witch.

It was announced earlier this month that Jamie Foxx, who played villain Electro in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, would also be appearing in Spider-Man 3, with fans speculating that the upcoming movie would focus on the multiverse and alternate realities.

The as-yet-untitled blockbuster is set for release in December 2021.