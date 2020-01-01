NEWS Bill Cosby appeal hearing set for December Newsdesk Share with :





Bill Cosby's appeal hearing for his felony sexual assault conviction has been scheduled for 1 December.



The disgraced comedian is serving a three to 10-year sentence in prison after being convicted in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University staff member Andrea Constand in 2004. He has more than 60 other accusers.



While testifying, Cosby, 83, admitted to giving the accuser unidentified pills, but his lawyers have maintained that the encounter was consensual.



Despite a lower court previously upholding his conviction, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court has agreed to examine the case.



In court papers filed in August, his attorney argued that his trial was not fair because it allowed five accusers to give "decades-old" testimony that prejudiced the jury against him, reported the New York Post's gossip column Page Six.



Furthermore, it is claimed that the presentation of a deposition he gave in an old civil suit "regarding (Cosby's) use of Quaaludes and his sexual behaviour" as evidence influenced the outcome. The court will examine whether the jury should have been told his information.



The Cosby Show star has so far served two years of his sentence.