NEWS Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott raising daughter Stormi to be a 'strong' woman Newsdesk Share with :





Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are determined their daughter Stormi will grow up believing she can do "anything a man can do".



The reality TV star and rapper welcomed their daughter back in 2018 and, despite separating last year, they remain on good terms and are working closely to raise the two-year-old together.



During an appearance on .WAV RADIO, Astroworld hitmaker Travis opened up on being a dad, and said he wanted to empower his first-born child to have self-confidence.



"I feel like it's way more important now to protect young Black daughters, women, and make sure they have the knowledge of how to carry themselves," he explained, adding that he wants to ensure the toddler is aware of "how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea, jump out on any activity. Now more than ever, (Black women) have the vision."



"That's why we gotta get out and vote, as the youth, and as us being the future, we got that power to change all this s**t," Travis stated, referencing the upcoming U.S. presidential election on 3 November.



Even though Kylie and Travis split after more than two years of dating, they have been self-isolating together inside her sprawling Los Angeles mansion amid the Covid-19 crisis, prompting fans to speculate they're back together.



However, neither star has confirmed the rumours.