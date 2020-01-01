Natalie Portman reveals Thor: Love and Thunder plot details

Natalie Portman has revealed secret plot details of her upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Oscar-winning actress is reprising her role as Dr. Jane Foster for the fourth instalment in the Thor saga, which will also see the return of leading man Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi.

It was announced that Portman would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at last year's Comic-Con, and it was hinted that Waititi's superhero movie would be drawing on material from Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor story as she walked on stage carrying Thor's mystical hammer Mjolnir.

In the comics, Jane becomes the Mighty Lady Thor when the Asgardian God of Thunder finds himself unworthy, all while battling breast cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

And the 39-year-old seemingly confirmed that Waititi would be faithfully adapting Aaron’s Thor tale when quizzed about what fans could expect from the upcoming Marvel blockbuster.

"I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think – it’s based on the graphic novel of the Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side," Portman explained to Fatherly.

Thor: Love and Thunder, also starring Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson, is expected to hit cinemas in February 2022.