Jessica Chastain defends casting Penelope Cruz as Colombian spy in The 355

Jessica Chastain has defended casting Spanish actress Penelope Cruz as a Colombian spy in their new movie The 355.

Following the release of the movie's first trailer earlier this week, users took to social media to criticise a Spanish actress being cast as a Latina, and Variety writer Clayton Davis wrote an article insisting it's "clear that executives and agents put no effort into scouring the world to find a more appropriate choice, or to be even more daring, an actual Colombian actress to play Graciela".

However, Jessica, who is also a producer on Simon Kinberg's movie, released a statement to the outlet in which she explained that the character was originally supposed to be Brazilian but was switched to Colombian after Penelope expressed her concerns.

"When I had the idea of making this film, we didn't have a script or financing," Jessica said. "Penelope was incredibly helpful in this regard. After conversations with our consultant, I brought her the idea that she could play a fervent agent from Brazil. She mentioned that it wouldn't be right for her to play a character from Brazil, as the majority language is Portuguese."

After doing research into the "rich ethnic heritage" of Colombia, they settled on a character "who is a descendant from the colonisation of Spain in the New World."

"I understand that we are continuing to evolve how we think in terms of our cultural beliefs," Jessica continued. "When making this film, I wanted to move beyond nationalism and understand the international common thread that connects us all. At the end of the day, it wasn't important where the characters came from, but that they all come together to form an alliance beyond borders."

The 355, also starring Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, Sebastian Stan, and Edgar Ramirez, is slated for a January 2021 release.