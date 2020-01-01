George and Amal Clooney help save struggling local theatre amid Covid-19 shutdown

George and Amal Clooney have helped save their struggling local theatre after the venue was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ocean's Eleven star and his barrister wife have helped support The Mill at Sonning Theatre, which is located close by their lavish mansion in Berkshire, England, after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the venue to close.

"The Mill at Sonning is to re-open its theatre on 30 October and announces all its in-house theatre productions for 2021," reads a statement on The Mill's Facebook page.

"The auditorium is to be named in honour of legendary playwright Ray Cooney for his incredible support for the venue during lockdown," it adds. "After nine months in lockdown, The Mill at Sonning, the UK's only dinner theatre, is to re-open its theatre on 30 October with a winter season of comedy, magic, cabarets and plays."

Officials, including Artistic Director Sally Hughes, go on to thank "fundraising and donations from Mill Angel supporters and Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife Amal, who are near neighbours and regular attenders (and) have been a lifeline to ensure the venue's survival."

The Mill will reopen with a reduced capacity of 70 customers for a dinner and show, due to the U.K.'s social distancing regulations. The winter 2020 programme features an array of comedy and magic shows, along with cabarets and plays.