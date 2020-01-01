NEWS Jonathan Bennett opens up about 'awkward' Mean Girls reunion Newsdesk Share with :





Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett confesses a recent virtual reunion held by the cast was extremely "awkward".



The actor got together with his former castmates on a Zoom call last week to celebrate the film's 16th anniversary and encourage fans to vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election next month, but Jonathan admits the online gathering made him really nervous.



"It was a moment!" he told E!'s Daily Pop of the event, which was moderated by American journalist Katie Couric.



The star, who portrays hunk Aaron Samuels in the classic 2004 teen comedy written by Tina Fey, went on to admit that although he enjoyed seeing his former co-stars, including leading lady Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried, the electronic format prompted a few etiquette issues during the call.



"Because here's the thing...," Bennett smiles, "we haven't all been together in 16 years, and to all be together for the first time, and do it on Zoom - already it's awkward to see each other for the first time; you want to say so many things - but then when you're on a Zoom call, it's even more awkward because you're waiting for the person to talk and you don't want to interrupt. You're just like, 'Whatever you wanna say!'"



Technical difficulties aside, Jonathan is glad he signed on, as it was "super fun to see everyone" he worked with on the cult classic film.



"It really did give us, like, a sense of nostalgia seeing everybody and being next to each other, like, on screen," he explained. "It brought back so many, like, high school memories. You know, when you run into an old classmate from high school? It was really fun."