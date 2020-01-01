Kristen Stewart drew on 'constant hurt' she faces as a 'queer' person for new film

Kristen Stewart was attracted to her latest film Happiest Season because it captured the "constant hurt" she faces as a member of the "queer" community.

Stewart stars as a woman whose girlfriend, played by Mackenzie Davis, has yet to come out to her family, and she revealed the story hit very close to home in a new InStyle interview with actress Clea Duvall, who co-wrote the script with Mary Holland.

"I don't want to aggrandize my own pain, because I know that others' pain has been so great," Stewart shared.

"Living in this world, being a queer person, there are things that hurt constantly. Anyway, I read the script, and I couldn't believe a studio was doing it," she exalted.

Stewart drew on her own gradual discoveries about her sexuality for her character.

"They're (her and Davis' characters) both people I really felt protective of in different ways, because I've been on both sides of that dynamic - where someone is having a hard time acknowledging who they are and the other person is more self-accepting," she reflected.

Musing: "I (personally) came into the more complex aspects of myself a little bit later", Stewart admitted she never felt "an immense shame" but also that she doesn't "feel far away from that story, so I must have it in a latent sense".

Stewart also reflected on her past relationships, admitting she didn't feel comfortable as a role model for the queer community at first, but she has since eased into the role.

"The first time I ever dated a girl, I was immediately being asked if I was a lesbian," she recounted.

"And it's like, 'God, I'm 21 years old'. I felt like maybe there were things that have hurt people I've been with. Not because I felt ashamed of being openly gay but because I didn't like giving myself to the public, in a way. It felt like such thievery," she confessed.