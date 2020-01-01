NEWS Adam Sandler eager to team up once again with Drew Barrymore Newsdesk Share with :





Adam Sandler is eager to team up with Drew Barrymore for another romantic comedy.



The duo first appeared together in 1998's The Wedding Singer, and reunited for 50 First Dates in 2004, and again for Blended in 2014.



And when quizzed on the possibility of him joining forces with Barrymore for a fourth romcom, Sandler was keen to get something planned between the two of them very soon.



“Of course. Any time Drew wants to – she's gotta tell me and then I'll do it,” he told Entertainment Tonight, adding that she's now too busy with her self-titled talk show. “But now she's busy with that show. I love her on the show.”



Sandler recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to recreate a scene from their hit movie, 50 First Dates, and the Uncut Gems star said he's always enjoyed working with the former child actress.



“She's cool (and) solid as rock, just like she is in real life,” he explained. “(She) just knows how to talk to you (and) make you say, ‘Hmmm, maybe I'll discuss this with you.’ I always open up when I talk to Drew. She's gonna do that with the whole world.”



Sandler also discussed reuniting with Julie Bowen, who he first worked with on the 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore, on his new film Hubie Halloween.



“She's great,” the funnyman shared. “It was just nice to be with her again. Back in Happy Gilmore, we were both like, ‘Oh my God, we're making a movie, this is insane.’ I think (with) this one we were (able) to make the movie and also talk about other stuff.”