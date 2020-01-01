Matthew Modine compares Christopher Nolan to Stanley Kubrick

Matthew Modine believes there’s a "similarity" between Christopher Nolan and the late Stanley Kubrick.

The 61-year-old actor starred in Vietnam War drama Full Metal Jacket with the late filmmaker in 1987, and later teamed up with Nolan on the finale of the director's Batman trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises, which was released in 2011.

And while he insisted that the British director was not trying to impersonate Kubrick, Modine confessed that Nolan has a similar filmmaking style to the movie icon.

“Sometimes on Full Metal Jacket, there weren’t more than 10 or 15 people on the set. And as big as The Dark Knight Rises was, with all of the people that were working on it and the tremendous size of the cast and crew, it got smaller and smaller and smaller as you got closer and closer to the set where you were going to be filming,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, noting that Nolan's set was very quiet, despite being a huge, action-packed blockbuster.

"So there’s a similarity between Stanley and Chris. All of the noise and all of those other things were kept far, far away from the set, and there wasn’t any reason to have a chair or a video village because for what purpose? Everybody could see what was going on. It was a quiet environment where we were making," Modine added.

However, he insisted that while Nolan is a self-confessed fan of Kubrick, he's carved out his own directorial style in his critically-acclaimed movies.

"I don’t think that Christopher Nolan is trying to be the next Stanley Kubrick. I think that Christopher Nolan is trying to be the best Christopher Nolan he can be. That’s the journey of an artist," he shared.