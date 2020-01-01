NEWS Lily James understands why 'Rebecca' remains such a 'bewitching' story Newsdesk Share with :





The 31-year-old actress stars opposite Armie Hammer in the latest adaptation of Daphne DuMaurier's classic 1938 novel and she thinks the fact it reminds audiences of their own fears and insecurities is why it remains such a compelling tale.



She said: "Exploring the different extremes of womanhood shown by Rebecca, Danvers and Mrs de Winter is so exciting.



"And I think it remains such a bewitching story because it preys on all our fears, insecurities and sense of longing. Imagine living in the shadow of your lover’s past – it’s sort of terrifying and erotic."



But Lily admitted she was left feeling "confused" trying to understand her character, who is in the shadow of her husband's late first wife, Rebecca.



She told the new issue of Britain's Harper's Bazaar magazine: "Mrs de Winter doesn’t know if she’s in a dream or a nightmare, and that just made me so confused."



However, the British star found some aspects of the character easy to relate to.



She said: "That was an easy headspace to find myself in– I can slip quite easily into negative self-loathing."



But Lily was frustrated by Mrs. de Winter's paranoia and timidity.

She said: "It was like a brick wall that I was always bashing my head against."

And the actress frankly admitted it's a role she's glad has now come to an end.

She said: "I am actually really glad it’s all over."



The 'Cinderella' star is keen to move behind the camera because she's like more control and involvement with her work.



She said: "Making a film is such a crazy experience, and suddenly it’s done, and you have no control over it.

"I think that’s why I maybe want to direct and produce, because I’d like to be more involved."