Keira Knightley drops out of The Essex Serpent adaptation

Keira Knightley has withdrawn from plans to star in a TV adaptation of The Essex Serpent, six weeks before it was set to move into production.

The Atonement star was expected to take on the lead of Cora, a newly-widowed woman tackling local superstition in Victorian England in the period piece, based on the critically-acclaimed 2016 book by Sarah Perry.

However, it was announced that the 35-year-old has since had to "unfortunately pull out" of the Apple TV+ project for "family reasons" related to coronavirus concerns, amid rising Covid-19 cases in the U.K. and another potential lockdown.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Keira's representative said: "There wasn't a comfortable scenario for Keira that could be put in place for an extended period of childcare required for the four-and-a-half-month production."

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who was also due to serve as executive producer on the drama, shares daughters Edie, five, and one-year-old Delilah with her husband, rocker James Righton.

A new actress for the role has yet to be announced.

Director Clio Barnard is taking charge of The Essex Serpent series, which has been adapted for the small screen by writer Anna Symon.

The Essex Serpent follows Cora, who is recovering from an abusive marriage, and relocates from Victorian London to a small village in Essex, intrigued by a local myth that a mysterious creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned.