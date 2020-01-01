Samuel L. Jackson urges fans to cast ballots and fight voter suppression

Samuel L. Jackson has urged fans to vote in a new political video aimed at fighting voter suppression.

The Avengers: Endgame star joined forces with current U.S. Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, to voice his support for the candidate by pushing for Americans to cast their ballots on or before Election Day on 3 November.

"Vote, damnit!" Samuel exclaims, encouraging everyone to "make a plan" for dropping off their completed paperwork.

The star went on to provide a history of voter suppression tactics in the United States, honouring the words and wisdom of civil rights icons Dr. Martin Luther King and late United States Representative John Lewis, who passed away in July.

Samuel also calls attention to current election-related headlines in the clip, such as conspiracy theories regarding the security of mail-in-ballots.

"New day, same old dirty tricks," the 71-year-old adds. “If your vote didn’t matter, they wouldn’t try so hard to take it from you."

The new PSA, which also features an appearance from former U.S. President Barack Obama, began airing across America on Friday.