Mindy Kaling: 'Being pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic was scary'

Mindy Kaling has shared her pregnancy fears after welcoming her second child, son Spencer, last month.



The actress and writer secretly gave birth on 3 September but kept her pregnancy and baby news under wraps until Thursday, when she made the joyous announcement during an appearance on America's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.



Sharing a note to thank fans for all the love after she made her announcement to her Instagram account, Kaling posted a sweet image of cartoon characters Snoopy and a group of Woodstocks surrounding him.



"Thanks to everyone for your kind words about the new addition to my family", she wrote.



"Being pregnant during the pandemic was a little scary, but it made me appreciate all the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who continue to work tirelessly giving treatment to those who need it, putting their own lives at risk," the caption continued.



The Office star also mentioned that her daughter, Katherine, loves her little brother, adding: "Spencer is happy and healthy and his sister is obsessed with him (well, his toys)."



She joked of her new child: "It's been so fun having him in the house, I almost forget I'm outnumbered now."